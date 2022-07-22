Quiz: How well do you know your Montreal metro stations?

The Montreal metro is well-known for its spectacular architecture and vibrant art installations. In fact, tourists visit the city just to take pictures of the diverse subway stations around town.

Many locals hop on an STM bus or train every day, yet how many of us really stop to admire our city on our daily commute?

That being said, each Montreal metro has distinctive characteristics that can be pointed out in a heartbeat. Will you be able to recognize the station you travel through each day?

Let’s test your knowledge of the STM metro stops and see if you can guess them right. If you get 12 out of 20, you’re a real local.

No cheating!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Métro | Montréal | Metro (@metromtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tareq (@pixelsnomad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by METROMTL (@metro_mtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by François Hosy (@shoy6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Peng-Seng (@x.yadonashi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vision nocturne (@vision__nocturne)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Mandl (@tony.mandl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allan L. (@monsieurallan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Beuchard (@af_news_photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A H M E D (@tonesandshadows)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STM Mouvement collectif (@stminfo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A H M E D (@tonesandshadows)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Branover (@ericbranover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine B | Photography (@cat_bedard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pasquoudesvilles (@pasquoudesvilles)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Hains (@mariohains)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scatto Transport (@scatto_transport)

Answers:

1. Côte-Sainte-Catherine

2. Villa-Maria

3. Atwater

4. Lionel-Groulx

5. Vendôme

6. De La Savane

7. Angrignon

8. Jarry

9. Jean-Talon

10. Champ-de-Mars

11. Sauvé

12. Outremont

13. Square-Victoria-OACI

14. Côte-des-Neiges

15. Charlevoix

16. Namur

17. Place-Saint-Henri

18. Place-des-Arts

19. Henri-Bourassa

20. Édouard-Montpetit

So how’d you do? Let us know in the comments!