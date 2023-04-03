Iconic '80s duo Tears for Fears is coming to Laval this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Now, this is a concert announcement worth shouting about!

Iconic ’80s duo Tears for Fears is bringing The Tipping Point Tour Part II to Place Bell on Friday, June 30.

The 22-city North American tour is also stopping in Toronto and Vancouver, and local fans can grab tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am.

Tears for Fears, formed by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith in Bath, England, in 1981, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. The duo has released seven studio albums, including 2022’s acclaimed The Tipping Point.

The Brit Award and MTV Music Award winners are beloved for their memorable hits including “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Head Over Heels,” and “Sowing The Seeds Of Love.”

Popular indie rockers Cold War Kids will also be opening the show.

It’s a very, very mad world out there, so treat yourself to Tears for Fears in concert this summer!

When: June 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Place Bell – 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am