Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert

Get ready, Drag Race fans! Stars from the long-running reality TV competition are coming to Montreal this summer and the queens are ready to slay!

Your favourite drag stars will be hitting the stage at Place Bell on Thursday, August 17 for the Official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ the World Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴠᴏss ᴇᴠᴇɴᴛs (@vossevents)

You might also like: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Montreal this summer

Warner Bros. is celebrating its 100th birthday with a candlelit Montreal concert

An immersive "Beauty and The Beast" experience is coming to Montreal

The show will feature a variety of top queens from past seasons, including Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Deja Skye, Lady Camden, Vanessa Vanjie, Laganja Estranja, and more.

This year’s Werq the World tour is also starring select finalists of Season 15, currently airing on Crave and OUTtv in Canada.

While the full line-up for Montreal hasn’t been released, you really can’t go wrong with any of these leading ladies.

Tickets for Werq the World are on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am. Visit the website for more information.

Werq the World will be making several stops in Canada this summer, and you’ll be able to catch the Drag Race stars in the following cities:

Vancouver, BC — July 27

Calgary, Alberta — July 28

Edmonton, Alberta — July 29

Windsor, Ontario — August 6

Montreal, Quebec — August 17

Ottawa, Ontario — August 18

London, Ontario — August 19

Toronto, Ontario — August 20

When: August 17, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Place Bell – 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online