Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to Montreal this summer

The time has come to raise the roof and have some fun!

Music icons Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the new Sing A Song All Night Long tour this year, and it’s coming to Montreal’s Bell Centre on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Tickets to see the international superstar and the legendary musical group go on sale Monday, March 13 at 10 am. Other Canadian dates on the North American arena tour include Toronto and Vancouver.

Lionel Richie has built a legacy in music that includes being the songwriter and co-lead singer of the Commodores, winning an Oscar, and selling over 125 million albums. The American Idol judge is busier than ever, being inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Memorable hits include “Say You, Say Me,” “Three Times A Lady,” and “All Night Long (All Night).”

Earth, Wind & Fire are six-time Grammy Award winners and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Hollywood Walk of Famers are beloved by their legions of fans for classics like “Boogie Wonderland,” “Shining Star,” and “September.”

This concert announcement is chasin’ the clouds away, so mark your calendars down for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bell Centre this August.

When: August 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Bell Centre — 1909 Ave des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montréal

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 13 at 10 am.