A real-life 'Squid Game' urban adventure is coming to Montreal this month

For fans of the Netflix phenomenon Squid Game, a real-life urban adventure based on the show is coming to Montreal.

Except you know, without the murder.

The mobile-guided game with be played on foot in the streets of Montreal for two dates in October.

The game is produced by Walking Brain, a company specializing in planning scavenger hunts, outdoor detective games, and team-building hobbies for students, corporations, and individuals.

Each game will take place over a three to four-hour period. Gamers will be asked to bring their smartphones with a working data connection, and are available in English only.

Teams (of three to four) will have six different games to finish throughout the event, and if you don’t, your team will be eliminated.

The game has cash prizes for winners, and organizers stress that “the game is non-murderous” — just to be safe.

Gamers will meet at the Roddick Gates (at McGill University). Further details will be announced before the games begin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Canada (@netflixca)

In the event of cancellation due to rain, all players will be reimbursed.

A French version of the real-life Squid Game will be ready in “further weekends,” according to the Walking Brain website.

Registration costs $18 per player. Good luck, and remember, “we’ve already come too far to end this now.”

When: October 23 and 31

Time: 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm

Where: Roddick Gates – McGill University

Price: $18, registration required, available online