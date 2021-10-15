Some charming Airbnb tiny houses you can rent just outside of Montreal

Whether you’re looking for a cozy weekend with your other half or just trying to live out your minimalist dreams, newly popular tiny houses can provide that perfect little getaway you’ve been longing for — often for a fraction of the price.

Luxury versions of these shipping container-sized homes have been popping up all over the province, providing travellers with a convenient and affordable option when travelling.

In recent years, many people have even traded in their full-sized homes and gone mini.

We’ve done a bit of climbing through Airbnb ourselves and found some seriously neat tiny houses that are less than three hours outside of the city.

Please note that exact addresses for the houses are only given to renters who contact the owner through Airbnb.

Waterfront view… check. Mountain view… check.

This tiny house for two sticks you right in the middle of a beautiful natural landscape. Its big windows immerse you in your surroundings, and its amenities are plentiful despite its size.

Location: Saint-Jean-Port-Joli

Distance from Montreal: 343 km

This riverside tiny house boasts a surprising number of amenities. Its most alluring perk is its private spa.

Who says minimalism can’t be luxurious?

Location: Saint-Côme

Distance from Montreal: 111 km

If you work remotely, a little staycation at this Sainte-Adèle tiny house is sure to do you some good.

Live the simple life surrounded by nature but also close enough to cafes, restaurants, and ski hills

Location: Sainte-Adèle

Distance from Montreal: 111 km

Although it may sound like an oxymoron, this tiny house is actually quite large.

With enough room for six guests, a patio, fishing dock, and a spa at your disposal, you’re not missing anything… aside from a little bit of privacy.

Location: Saint-Roch-de-Mékinac

Distance from Montreal: 234 km

Trying to decide between a city and country vibe? You don’t have to with this place.

This little country home on Lac St-Sébastien is furnished like a modern Manhattan loft, bringing luxury to the most rustic of environments.

Location: Saint-Zénon

Distance from Montreal: 142 km