Some charming Airbnb tiny houses you can rent just outside of Montreal
Whether you’re looking for a cozy weekend with your other half or just trying to live out your minimalist dreams, newly popular tiny houses can provide that perfect little getaway you’ve been longing for — often for a fraction of the price.
Luxury versions of these shipping container-sized homes have been popping up all over the province, providing travellers with a convenient and affordable option when travelling.
In recent years, many people have even traded in their full-sized homes and gone mini.
We’ve done a bit of climbing through Airbnb ourselves and found some seriously neat tiny houses that are less than three hours outside of the city.
Please note that exact addresses for the houses are only given to renters who contact the owner through Airbnb.
The Little Box
Waterfront view… check. Mountain view… check.
This tiny house for two sticks you right in the middle of a beautiful natural landscape. Its big windows immerse you in your surroundings, and its amenities are plentiful despite its size.
Location: Saint-Jean-Port-Joli
Distance from Montreal: 343 km
Natural Paradise with Spa-Buffalo
This riverside tiny house boasts a surprising number of amenities. Its most alluring perk is its private spa.
Who says minimalism can’t be luxurious?
Location: Saint-Côme
Distance from Montreal: 111 km
Waterfront Tiny House with Spa
Distance from Montreal: 234 km
Modern Luxury Mini House
Distance from Montreal: 142 km