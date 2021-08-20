8 of the most Instagrammable restaurants in Montreal

Instagram really is a foodie’s best friend. And when it comes to creating restaurant content, the options are limitless; Overhead plate shots, mid-bite portraits, melted cheese boomerangs, etc.

One aspect that often gets overlooked in a restaurant is its decor. And if you’re looking to take your food-centric feed to the next level, details, and aesthetics matter.

In that case, we’ve decided to narrow down some of the most Instagrammable restaurants in all of Montreal. That way you can have a great meal along with an even better view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena (@elenamontreal)

Along with some of the best pizza and organic wine in town, Elena’s highly photographable interior enhances the dining experience. The restaurant’s vintage plush chairs and booths paired with a bright and spacious layout lead to a comfortable yet elegant space.

Address: 5090 Notre-Dame St W

Hours: Open every day, 12 pm – 10 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mélisse (@restaurant.melisse)



High ceilings, hanging plants, and mosaic floors bring a wave of freshness to this french eatery. Mélisse is straight out of a page of an interior design magazine.

Address: 719 William St

Hours: Tuesday, 9 am – 2:30 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 10 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 9 am – 3 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damas (@damasrestaurant)



This gourmet yet traditionally Syrian establishment pairs its food with breathtaking decor, riddled with Middle Eastern patterns. Nearly every angle of this place is worthy of a photo.

Address: 1201 Ave Van Horne, Outremont

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 5 pm – 10 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Blossom 🌸 (@leblossom.sushi)

This neo-Japanese sushi bar may have some of the best accessories we’ve ever seen. True to its name, Le Blossom is scattered with faux cherry blossom trees, making it a highly immersive and, most importantly, photographable atmosphere.

Address: 1101 Boul. de Maisonneuve E

Hours: Sunday – Tuesday, 5 pm – 9 pm; Wednesday – Thursday, 5 pm – 10 pm; Friday – Saturday, 5 pm – 10:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Petite Dînette (@lapetitedinette.mtl)

this throwback Plateau diner is stylized like a bright American diner, complete with neon lights, vinyl seating, and laminate countertops. Seriously, what’s there not to like?

Address: 4186 Saint-Denis St

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, closed on Wednesdays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Henri (@restaurant_henri)



This stunning addition to the Birks hotel is fit for a king. Elegance and grace ooze from every inch of the brasserie. Make sure to take every photo opportunity this great space offers. And once you put your phone down, you can take a second to actually enjoy the ambiance.

Address: 1240 Phillips Square

Hours: Sunday, 8 am – 4 pm; Tuesday to Friday, 7 am – 10 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Toqué! (@restaurant_toque)



With visually stunning furniture and windows that stretch from the ground to their high ceilings, Toqué’s vibe is truly one-of-a-kind. The food of renowned chef Normand Laprise is also worth being photographed on its own.

Address: 900 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle,

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 11:30 am – 10 pm; Friday, 11:30 am – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Le Serpent (@restaurantleserpent)



This bustling bistro is well known for its industrial-chic decor and delicious cocktails. For the best photo opportunities, be sure to go at night for the delightfully dark ambiance.