These are the top 5 most expensive Airbnbs in Montreal (PHOTOS)

Nov 19 2021, 7:17 pm
Forget going on lavish trips to expensive countries and splurging on villas in the Swiss alps. You can drop a couple thousand on Airbnb rentals right here in Montreal.

Because the rental site is run by users and hosts, there really isn’t much price regulation on Airbnb, so you can pretty much charge what you want if you’re willing to host your place on the rental platform.

If you want to grab some friends and go all out for a few days’ stay in Montreal, here are the five most expensive Airbnb rentals in the metro area.

One of these spots even sleeps 38 people.

Click through each link for more photos, details, and contact information. Just be sure to invite us if you’re planning a big bash — especially if there’s a hot tub.

Take note that exact locations are only provided after bookings.

Luxury Penthouse – Downtown Montreal

  • Price per night: $5,300
  • 9 bedrooms
  • 5.5 bathrooms
  • 2 kitchens
  • 11 queen beds
  • 5 couches, 3 air mattresses, 4 floor mattresses (sleeps 38)
  • Outdoor hot tub
  • Outdoor bar & patio
  • Washer & dryer
  • BBQ

Corner Townhouse – Lachine

  • Price per night: $2,800
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2.5 bathrooms
  • 2 couches, air mattress (sleeps 10)
  • Canal and river view
  • Washer & dryer
  • Free parking
  • Backyard
  • 4 storeys including fully renovated basement

Loft Apartment – Old Montreal

  • Price per night: $2,499
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 4 beds
  • 2.5 bathrooms
  • 4 king beds (sleeps 8)
  • RGB light panels
  • Sono Wireless Sound System
  • 80″ smart TV (with Apple TV)
  • Washer & dryer

La Maison CDI – Old Montreal

  • Price per night: $2,320
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 10 beds
  • 5 bathrooms
  • 2 king beds, 4 queen beds, 3 double beds, 1 single bed
  • Pets allowed
  • Gym access
  • Pool table
  • Entire house

6-room unit – Old Montreal

  • Price per night: $2,040
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 6 bathrooms
  • 3 adjacent apartments
  • 24 beds
  • 3 queen beds, 3 double beds, 4 single beds
  • 5 sofa beds, 3 toddler beds, 3 cribs, 1 floor mattress, 2 air mattresses
  • Patio
  • Pets allowed
  • Gym access
  • Free parking

