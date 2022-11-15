Ready or not: Up to 10 cm of snow is in the forecast for Montreal tomorrow

Well, Montreal. It seems like the snowless start to November has come to an end.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal and up to 10 cm of snowfall is in the cards.

The weather agency is calling for the first snow of the season over much of Southern Quebec on Wednesday.

“Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected over these areas from Wednesday morning to Wednesday evening,” says the agency. “Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.”

The statement has issued a weather alert for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada says “rush hour traffic could be significantly impacted in urban areas.” Let’s get used to a whole lot of that over the next five months.

The Weather Network — which also predicts 5 to 10 cm of powder — also calls for up to 3 more centimetres on Friday followed by a weekend of less than 1 cm.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather alerts once a statement has been issued.