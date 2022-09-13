Massive one-day sneaker convention kicks off in Montreal this week

Whether you call yourself a “sneakerhead” or are just looking for an excuse to pick up some fresh kicks, one of Montreal’s biggest shoe and pop culture conventions is returning for another edition.

Sneakpeak Presents: Make It Pop 4.0 will kick off on September 15, offering people the chance to buy, sell, and trade items such as sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The event is also calling hip-hop lovers, fashion aficionados, local designers, foodies, and everyone in between, to discover a “network of shoes and thousands of like-minded people.”

And according to Sneakpeak founder Yohan Rebboh, Make it Pop 4.0 will also offer free sneaker cleaning, contests (prizes include new Jordans, sports jerseys, and accessories), live music, an NBA 2k and Super Smash Bros tournament, and even gift bags for the first 100 guests.

As part of the “all-in-one” nature of the event, professional barbers and food services will also be available on-site

Sneakpeak says guests will be able to browse “a multitude of the city’s best vendors,” who will be offering a large selection of sneakers, streetwear, and vintage items.

As for trading, guests will be able to swap items — think sneakers for sneakers or clothing for clothing.

When: Thursday, September 15

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: 2613 Notre Dame Ouest

Admission: $15