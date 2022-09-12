North America's largest life-size moving dinosaur exhibit is coming to Quebec (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

If the Jurassic Park series has taught us anything, it’s to tread lightly when it comes to dinosaurs.

With that in mind, when the largest and “most realistic” travelling dinosaur event in North America comes to Quebec, it’s best not to mess with the electric fences…

Life-size dinosaurs will grace Quebec for a variety of dates this winter, courtesy of Jurassic Quest — set to take guests through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs.

It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive.

According to the event’s website, Jurassic Quest worked with leading paleontologists to bring each dinosaur to life, down to the last detail.

Whether its real-life counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathered, or furry, the exhibition takes pride in its accurate creatures.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more – perfect for families.

Check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-foot Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

Jurassic Quest gives wannabe paleontologists the chance to dig up fossils, ride their favourite life-sized dinosaur, and enjoy watching dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.

And for those craving even more of a dinosaur dose, The Quest is an interactive adventure where guests search for clues throughout the exhibit and can collect a prize at the end.

Grab your tickets today and get ready to be transported back to the time of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Quebec City and Drummondville this winter.

Jurassic Quest Quebec City

When: December 29, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 3 pm; Sunday and Monday, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Centre desc congres

Price: $27 to $45, available online

Jurassic Quest Drummondville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic Quest (@jurassicquest)

When: January 6 to 8

Time: Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 3 pm; Sunday and Monday, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Centrexpo Cogeo Drummondville

Price: $27 to $45, available online