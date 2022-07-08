Montreal Canadiens select Filip Mesar with 26th overall pick in 2022 Draft

The Montreal Canadiens have made their second selection of the 2022 NHL Draft, opting for Slovak forward Filip Mesar at 26th overall.

The Slovak was the second of his country taken by the Canadiens, who took Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In 37 games this past season, Mesar scored eight goals and added eight assists for a total of 16 points while playing for Poprad HK SKP of the Slovakian league.

Slafkovsky reportedly said that Mesar will be a “beast” one day, which Mesar seemed to laugh off.

“I’ll be a smaller beast,” Mesar told Sportsnet’s Caroline Cameron.

From FC Hockey, who ranked him 30th in their rankings:

Filip Mesar is a highly intelligent, skilled forward who can positively impact the game at both ends of the ice. His ability to process the play and understand how to properly position himself in the offensive zone is a standout trait of his. He handles the puck extremely well, using his skating ability to drive the puck to the center lane with speed and get the puck to the high slot for a quality chance. A gifted shooter and passer, he has the ability to provide multiple threats, making him difficult for the opposition to defend against.