Canadiens' rookie Slafkovský went back to high school during his injury

Nobody could accuse Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovský of not making the best of his time away from the team.

Slafkovský has been out since January with a lower-body injury, which has given the first-year Canadiens forward time to hit the books.

According to Slovakian site Sport24, (and a sneaky pic from a Slovakian Twitter user), Slafkovský was back at home in Košice, Slovakia, to write a high school test.

No, seriously.

“On Tuesday, the written part of the Slovak language and literature matriculation exam took place,” Sport24 wrote.

For those unfamiliar, “matriculation” is a fancier word for “university-level entrance exam.”

For most 18-year-olds, being in high school would just be like, well, being in high school.

But just about 99.9% of high school kids have never played in the NHL, and about 99.9999% of NHL players never returned to high school after stepping foot in the league.

We’d have to imagine that Slafkovský got a bit of a pass for not being able to complete the majority of his other work in person, given that he was playing professional sports on the other side of the world.

Slafkovský earned the first overall selection in last year’s draft, which was a bit of a shocking selection at the time of the pick.

He has four goals and six assists in 39 games this season but failed to register a point in his final fifteen games before the team announced his injury, going scoreless from December 15 to January 15.