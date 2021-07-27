Life size dinosaurs will roam the South Shore at this fall's Jurassic festival

Dinosaurs roamed the Earth 66 million years ago, and they will again this fall.

Sort of.

Jurassic Fest Montreal is roaring its way to the Quartier DIX30 in October and will feature a variety of life-size dinosaur species, including the 20-metre Mamenchisaurus, 15-metre Tyrannosaurus Rex, and the 10-metre Triceratops.

The site will also have a fossil display and excavation, play area, inflatables, amusement rides, and photo-ops with the giant beasts.

Plus, these bad boys will be animatronic, meaning their tails will swing, their jaws will move, and the T-Rex will even roar.

“This unique exhibition is a tool that will create awareness of mass extinction, provide the public with a foundation for creativity, critical thinking, and understanding of issues affecting our immediate environment,” says the Jurassic Fest Montreal website. “This is a call for action to embrace the importance of conservation in order to prevent mankind from a similar tragic story of the dinosaurs.”

Tickets for the general public are now open for bookings, and event organizers say space is limited due to the venue’s capacity as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Prices range from $14 to $18 under the festival’s current early bird special. Prices jump to $20 and $30 as standard fares.

Welcome… to Jurassic Park Festival!

via GIPHY

When: October 22 – 30

Time: 8 am – 8 pm

Where: Quartier DIX30, 9700 Boulevard Leduc, Brossard

Price: $14 – $18 now, $20 – $30 standard