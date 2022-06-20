Massive one-day shoe convention kicks off in Montreal this week

Here’s some good news for the sole soul of shoe enthusiasts in Montreal: a giant sneaker convention is kicking off in the city this week.

Sneakpeak Presents: Make It Pop 3.0 is kicking off in Montreal on June 23, offering sneakerheads the chance to be able to buy, sell, and trade items such as sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

The outdoor event is also calling hip-hop lovers, fashion aficionados, local designers, foodies, and everyone in between, to discover a “network of shoes and thousands of like-minded people.”

The event will also offer free sneaker cleaning, contents (prizes include new Jordans, sports jerseys, and accessories), live music, dancing, and even gifts for the first 100 guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneakpeak (@sneakpeak.universe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneakpeak (@sneakpeak.universe)

Sneakpeak says guests will be able to browse “a multitude of the city’s best vendors,” who will be offering a large selection of sneakers, streetwear, and vintage items.

As for trading, guests will be able to swap items — think sneakers for sneakers or clothing for clothing.

Admission to the shoe-a-palooza costs a smooth $5 and the event will be moved to the follow day (Friday June 24) if it’s raining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneakpeak (@sneakpeak.universe)

When: Thursday, June 23

Time: 5 – 11 pm

Where: 2613 Notre Dae Ouest

Admission: $5