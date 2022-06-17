Add this secret canal path to your Montreal must-do summer list

Forget checking out the historic Lachine Canal, get on top of it.

And if you are going to tackle the iconic canal, might as well do it through an unbeaten path.

As part of Aventures H2O/H2O Adventures canal tours, you can paddle down or kayak this hidden path, a small section wedged underneath the Corticelli Lofts.

While speaking with Daily Hive, H20 Adventures says the path is not long but it’s quite magical.

You might even feel like you’ve been magically transported to the gorgeous canals of Amsterdam.

As part of its tours, H20 Adventures offer SUP (stand-up paddleboarding) and kayak lessons and guided tours.

“Join us as we explore the beautifully restored and rejuvenated Lachine Canal,” says the company. Guests can also learn the origins of SUP, the proper equipment and safety requirements, different paddling techniques, and the importance of stability.

H20 Adventures says paddlers and kayakers can discover the “interesting nooks and crannies that make-up the historic ‘Cradle of Industrialization.'”

It also helps to witness the majestic birds, turtles, and beavers that call the canal home while soaking up some unprecedented views of the Montreal skyline.

If it’s not already, make sure exploring the canal part is on this summer’s must-do radar.

Visit the H20 Adventures website for more information, equipment, and rates — which vary based on time and kayak and paddleboard model selected.