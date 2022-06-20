Montreal's permanent "Ring" art piece has finally been installed (PHOTOS)

Montreal’s new portal to another dimension 90-foot-high “Ring” installation is now permanently set up at the entrance to downtown’s Place Ville Marie.

The highly criticized art piece is part of the PVM’s $200-million investment in 2017 to improve the area’s “energy efficiency” and revitalize the Esplanade.

The 50,000-pound stainless steel ring reportedly cost $5 million and is intended to serve as a gateway to the city centre, says property management firm Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc. The ring is designed by Claude Cormier + Associés, a landscape architecture firm whose projects have “helped redefine the city’s urban spaces,” says a company press release. “The imposing structure will beautify the face of Montreal while giving new vibrancy, vitality, and appeal to the heart of the city.”

While speaking with Daily Hive, Éric Senécal, the Public Affairs Advisor for Ivanhoé Cambridge says the art piece presents a two-year-long collaboration between the City of Montreal and local multidisciplinary teams.

Senécal says the Ring was manufactured by a Trois-Rivières-based firm, using “international expertise in high-precision machining, manufacturing, and mechanical assembly.”

RING in a new era Montreal, it’s here, it’s huge, it’s talked about, and can be found forever at the end of McGill College.

