Montreal's permanent "Ring" art piece has finally been installed (PHOTOS)

Montreal’s new portal to another dimension 90-foot-high “Ring” installation is now permanently set up at the entrance to downtown’s Place Ville Marie.

The¬†highly criticized art piece is part of the PVM’s $200-million investment in 2017 to improve the area’s “energy efficiency” and revitalize the Esplanade.

The 50,000-pound stainless steel ring reportedly cost $5 million and is intended to serve as a gateway to the city centre, says property management firm Ivanho√© Cambridge Inc. The ring is designed by Claude Cormier + Associ√©s, a landscape architecture firm whose projects have ‚Äúhelped redefine the city‚Äôs urban spaces,‚ÄĚ says a company press release. ‚ÄúThe imposing structure will beautify the face of Montreal while giving new vibrancy, vitality, and appeal to the heart of the city.‚ÄĚ

While speaking with Daily Hive, √Čric Sen√©cal, the Public Affairs Advisor for Ivanho√© Cambridge says the art piece presents a two-year-long collaboration between the City of Montreal and local multidisciplinary teams.

Sen√©cal says the Ring was manufactured by a Trois-Rivi√®res-based firm, using ‚Äúinternational expertise in high-precision machining, manufacturing, and mechanical assembly.‚ÄĚ

RING in a new era Montreal, it’s here, it’s huge, it’s talked about, and can be found forever at the end of McGill College.

