Ready for the roar of a concert again? Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has announced the dates for his Wonder tour, and he’s rolling into Montreal.

The tour kicks off on March 14, 2022 in Demark, with three Canadian stops until it wraps up in New Jersey at the end of October 2022.

Mendes will be taking the stage at the Bell Centre on August 15, 2022, his last Canadian stop.

His other two Canadian stops are Vancouver on July 2 and Edmonton on July 5.

The tour is in support of his recent album, Wonder, which peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned two top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 10 hit “Monster” featuring fellow Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

According to the tour website, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 7, at 10 am local time.

Where: Centre Bell, 1909-avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montreal

When: August 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: On sale to general public on Thursday, October 7