If you’re looking to step up your social media game, a new Instagram-worthy selfie studio has opened up in Montreal.

Le Saint-Motel is a multi-sensory studio in the heart of Montreal, offering 13 captivating themed rooms inspired by the city’s iconic artistry.

The venue offers guests a hands-on photo experience and offers the likes of Marisa Parisella, Le Saint-Motel’s in-house photographer, so you can get a professional Insta-worthy shoot.

Inspired by “selfie museums” and creative art spaces that have popped up across the United States, Le Saint-Motel is a “local-flavoured take” on the concept, says the venue’s website.

Le Saint-Motel describes a selfie studio as a place where “you and your friends become your own personal photographer! Each room is perfectly designed for cellphone and professional photography, with balanced lighting and photography accessories.” Each room has a distinctive theme that gives guests “total creative independence.” The venue says it’s “almost impossible to take a bad picture!”

Parisella says the experience puts the “artistic direction in your hands.”

One-hour tickets cost $30 per guest and the venue can be rented out for events, corporate gig, and bachelor/bachelorette parties starting at $300.

Themed rooms include the “Expo 67 and the Montreal Olympics” room, “The Red Room 2.0,” “The Pool,” “Wonderland,” “The Goth Vs Princess Room,” “The Plushies Wall,” and “Enchanted Garden,” among others.

Speaking with Daily Hive, the co-owner of Le Saint-Motel says the Montreal ball pit is the venue’s most popular themed room. “I think it touches on all the things we love about Montreal. The windows represent our love of the city’s gothic architecture, the suspended balls are the actual ones from the iconic installation in The Village, the pool shape is a heart for the logo of Montreal, and of course the Farine Five Roses and city skyline.”

Le Saint-Motel opened to the public in April at 4000 rue Saint-Ambroise and is open seven days a week from 11 am to 6 pm.

Here's how the venue looks in the digital world of Instagram.

