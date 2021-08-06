Curated

The best places to take selfies in Montreal

We’ve all been there, you’re soaking up the sights of a beautiful spot and you snag a selfie.

Montreal is a mecca for selfies. Whether you’re using Mont Royal as a backdrop, downtown’s skyline, the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, or some hidden gems, here are the best spots around town that might blow up the like clicks.

Belvédère Kondiaronk

 

Farine Five Roses

 

Notre-Dame Basilica

Leonard Cohen Mural – Crescent Street

 

Habitat 67

 

Saint Joseph’s Oratory

 

La Grande Roue de Montreal

Jardin botanique de Montréal

 

Place Jacques-Cartier

Atwater Market

Jacques-Cartier Bridge

Orange Julep

Saint-Louis Square

 

Grande Bibliothèque

 

World Trade Centre Montréal

 

Olympic Stadium

 

Montreal Clock Tower

 

Palais des congrès de Montréal

 

