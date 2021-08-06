We’ve all been there, you’re soaking up the sights of a beautiful spot and you snag a selfie.

Montreal is a mecca for selfies. Whether you’re using Mont Royal as a backdrop, downtown’s skyline, the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, or some hidden gems, here are the best spots around town that might blow up the like clicks.

Farine Five Roses

Notre-Dame Basilica

Leonard Cohen Mural – Crescent Street

Habitat 67

Saint Joseph’s Oratory

La Grande Roue de Montreal

Jardin botanique de Montréal

Place Jacques-Cartier

Atwater Market

Jacques-Cartier Bridge

Orange Julep

Saint-Louis Square

Grande Bibliothèque

World Trade Centre Montréal

Olympic Stadium

Montreal Clock Tower

Palais des congrès de Montréal