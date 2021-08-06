The best places to take selfies in Montreal
Aug 6 2021, 8:53 am
We’ve all been there, you’re soaking up the sights of a beautiful spot and you snag a selfie.
Montreal is a mecca for selfies. Whether you’re using Mont Royal as a backdrop, downtown’s skyline, the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, or some hidden gems, here are the best spots around town that might blow up the like clicks.
Belvédère Kondiaronk
Farine Five Roses
Notre-Dame Basilica
Leonard Cohen Mural – Crescent Street
Habitat 67
Saint Joseph’s Oratory
La Grande Roue de Montreal
Jardin botanique de Montréal
Place Jacques-Cartier
Atwater Market
Jacques-Cartier Bridge
Orange Julep
Saint-Louis Square
Grande Bibliothèque
World Trade Centre Montréal
Olympic Stadium
Montreal Clock Tower
Palais des congrès de Montréal
