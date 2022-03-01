Scheifele says he’s willing to fight tonight in Habs-Jets rematch

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele is willing to “answer the bell” in his first game against the Montreal Canadiens since injuring Jake Evans with a vicious hit in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Scheifele was assessed a major penalty for charging and was suspended for four games for the hit.

“If Jake Evans wants to fight me, I’ll answer the bell for sure,” Scheifele said.

“The way I look at it, it’s another big game for the Winnipeg Jets to try to get some points and move up the standings. In my mind, it’s just another game.” Mark Scheifele on tonight’s game against Montreal, a day-by-day approach to the playoff push, and more. WATCH 🔽 pic.twitter.com/jO8XPuTdAH — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 1, 2022

Evans, though, doesn’t sound all that interested.

He’s moved on.

“You remember what happened and it sucked for me personally, but it’s been a long time now,” said Evans, whose Canadiens swept Scheifele’s Jets out of the playoffs. “I’ve completely moved on. I’m happy, I’m healthy and can play, and that’s the most important thing for me.

“For me, it was handled last year in the playoffs. I think the best way to get back at someone is winning a series and not even letting them play, so for me it’s done with.”

C'est au tour de Jake Evans de répondre aux questions des journalistes. It’s Jake Evans's turn to field questions from the media.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/W1I4pf4Rbc — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2022

Evans sustained a concussion on the hit, but did eventually return to play three games in the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Like Evans, Scheifele suggested he too has moved on from the incident.

“It’s a long time ago,” he said. “It’s been a while. It’s a new year. They’ve got a lot of new players. We’ve got a lot of new players. You never know. The way I look at it is it’s another hockey game. It’s another big game for the Winnipeg Jets to try to get some points and move up the standings. In my mind, it’s just another game.

“It’s a long time ago. A lot of things have happened, to our team, to their team. It’s a long time ago. A lot of things have happened. A lot of things have gone through my mind since that point. In my mind, it’s just another game. It’s a big time for the Winnipeg Jets to make some moves.”

The hit came in the final minute of the series-opening game, just as Evans was putting the puck into the empty net to restore a two-goal lead for the Canadiens. Scheifele steamrolled Evans, and was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for charging.

The NHL Department of Player Safety explained that Scheifele finished his check “violently and unwarranted force, making significant head contact in the process and causing an injury” when announcing the suspension.

“It’s a physical game,” Scheifele said Tuesday. “You’ve always got to play with your head up. That’s the way I try to play the game. I try to play the game with my head up and aware of everyone. Not everyone plays that way. In my mind, it’s just going to be another regular hockey game.”