Cole Caufield trades puck for chocolate bar with Habs fan

Large crowds are back at the Bell Centre for the first time since early December, and players are already loving it.

Before the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, forward Cole Caufield had some fun during the pre-game warm-up as spectators poured in.

The 21-year-old, who has six points in his has last three games, was offered a unique trade by a fan, Vanessa Caucci, who was seated in the front row.

After Caufield tossed her a puck over the boards, she returned the favour by doing the same with a Caramilk bar. Caufield caught the chocolate bar and skated away gleefully with his sweet treat.

Caucci, who earned herself an even sweeter memory, soon tweeted a video of the exchange. “Not a bad trade,” she remarked.

If Caufield continues to produce offensively at an explosive rate, that puck is sure to increase in value. By that logic, Caufield loses the trade, but helps win the heart of another fan.