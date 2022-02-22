How you can bid on the Canadiens’ Black History Month jerseys

Before the Montreal Canadiens extended their win streak to three games on Monday night against their bitter rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, they debuted a special warmup jersey in honour of Black History Month.

The all-black jerseys, which featured green, yellow, and red accents quickly got the attention of fans.

This prompted many replies from people wondering where they could get their hands on a sweater adorned with the Pan-African colors, which, according to the team, “serve as symbols to represent African Diaspora communities.”

The Canadiens later announced that the player-worn autographed jerseys were up for auction on black.bidandraise.com.

In a press release, the Canadiens confirmed that funds raised through this auction would be donated to Pour 3 Points, an organization committed to developing and increasing the positive impact of sports coaches on young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The Montreal Canadiens have a major influence not only in the sport world but in society as a whole. I am very grateful that this great organization is partnering with Pour 3 Points in order to support the potential of young people from underprivileged backgrounds, and thus contribute together to a fairer society,” said Fabrice Vil, founder of Pour 3 Points.

Tricolore Sports, one of the team’s official retailers, has also committed to donating 10% of their Monday sales made online and in-store to Pour 3 Points, to” support the creation of environments conducive to the well-being of young people.”

Online auction bidding for the warmup jerseys will officially close at 9 pm on Wednesday, February 23.

To learn more about the Canadiens’ additional initiatives, visit their Black History Month page.