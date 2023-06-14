Schedule of events for this weekend's 2023 Montreal Grand Prix

Every Canadian F1 fan’s favourite time of the year has officially arrived.

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix officially kicks off in Montreal this Friday, and as the world’s best drivers get set to put the pedal to the metal on the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, tourists and locals alike should prepare for an exhilarating weekend of action.

For those looking to follow all three days of the race, here’s a concise schedule of important events you don’t want to miss:

Friday, June 16

While party people like to get started a little earlier, the excitement really begins on Friday as the teams hit the track for the first day of practice sessions.

Venue opens to the public: 8:30 am

First practice session (60 mins): 1:30 to 2:30 pm

Second practice session (60 mins): 5 to 6 pm

Saturday, June 17

As the weekend progresses, the intensity builds up with the third practice session and the thrilling qualifying session on Saturday.

Venue opens to the public: 7:30 am

Team pit stop practice: 11:10 to 11:40 am

Third practice session (60 mins): 12:30 to 1:30 pm

Qualifying – Q1 / Q2 / Q3 (60 mins): 4 to 5 pm

Sunday, June 18

The climax of the weekend arrives on Sunday with the main event, the race. Buckle up and prepare for an enthralling two-hour battle on wheels.

Venue opens to the public: 8:30 am

Driver’s parade: 11:50 am to 12:20 pm

Race (70 laps or 120 mins): 2 to 4 pm

The full event programming is as follows:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Grand Prix du Canada (@f1gpcanada)

How to watch

TSN will be broadcasting the Canadian Grand Prix this year, beginning with practice coverage on Friday, June 16 at 4:30 pm available on ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

TSN will air the Sunday race at 12:30 pm available on ET on TSN and CTV, as well as both networks’ official websites and apps.

The network’s complete F1 schedule can be viewed here.

Exclusive French-language coverage of the 2023 Grand Prix is available on RDS and Noovo.