Maxim brings racy celeb-filled Grand Prix party to Montreal this weekend

Of all the parties that hit Montreal’s Grand Prix circuit last year, there was one that people couldn’t stop talking about.

Fortunately, Montreal’s highly anticipated Maxim Grand Prix Party is back for its second edition, promising another unforgettable night of luxury and entertainment. Maxim called last year’s event the “raciest party” of the Montreal Grand Prix weekend.

On Saturday, June 17, Windsor Station will once again transform into a glamorous playground for a star-studded guest list that will likely include a range of artists, celebrities, and athletes.

Hosted by Montreal model and influencer Kim Bruneau, the 2023 Maxim party will feature live performances from renowned DJs like DIPLO, Francis Mercier, and Kiesza.

Tickets range in price from $325 to a whopping $35,648 and promise to provide “intimate access to the most celebrated names in racing, music, and live entertainment.”

“Guests at the 2023 Maxim Grand Prix Party will be surrounded by luxury,” the event advertises on the Showpass website. “Stepping off the red carpet arrival and being catered to by a personal booth concierge, each guest will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the weekend’s biggest names. Artists, athletes, celebrities, and unmistakable cultural disruptors will bring Montreal’s Windsor Station to life.”

The Windsor Station event offers more than just music and dancing, though. Guests can also indulge in delectable catering by celebrity chef and Montreal legend Antonio Park. Meanwhile, Jack Daniel’s will get the party started early by welcoming attendees with a signature cocktail upon entering.

This exclusive party promises a night filled with captivating brand activations, photo opportunities, thrilling racing experiences, live performances, and top-notch entertainment. Car enthusiasts can admire luxury sports cars from the Dilawri Group’s showcase and even get up close with an iconic Aston Martin vehicle.

“We are thrilled to bring this must-attend event back to Montreal,” said new owner-operator Rob Segal, president of TFA Inc., Canada’s leading entertainment group. “We have an incredible night planned for guests, and this year’s party is shaping up to be better than ever.”

While we don’t know who will be popping up this time around, last year’s guest list included a constellation of stars such as Minka Kelly, PK Subban, Eugenie Bouchard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Jean Pascal.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Where: Windsor Station, 1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal

Time: 7 pm to 3 am

Price: $275 and up