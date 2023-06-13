A list of the FREE events at this year's Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival

Montreal’s Crescent Street is set to host the 22nd edition of the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, an event that has become synonymous with the city’s racing weekend.

The downtown block party, which has been drawing both locals and tourists since 1999, will now span four days and extend its reach to de Maisonneuve Boulevard between Bishop Street and de la Montagne Street.

By expanding the festival onto de Maisonneuve, organizers hope to utilize more space, meaning larger crowds can enjoy the live performances on the main stage.

The best part? As always, all of the street activities are free.

Each night, great Canadian acts will take over the main stage, accompanied by interactive kiosks, restaurants, and DJs spinning music throughout the day. Additionally, racing simulators, racecar displays, and the pit stop challenge will provide interactive experiences for enthusiasts and casual F1 fans alike.

Thinking of devoting the weekend to the race events, or maybe just looking to make a pit stop? Here’s how the four-day party on Crescent will play out:

Thursday, June 15

12:30 pm Opening Ceremony On The Jack Daniels Stage

1:15 pm Celebrity Playstation And Gamestop Pit Stop Competition

4:30 pm Dj Skittel’zz On The Jack Daniels Stage

7 pm Three Of Us On The Jack Daniels Stage

7 pm Stop Competition At The Playstation And Gamestop Pits

8:45 pm Dj Skittel’zz On The Jack Daniels Stage

9 pm Bond Girlz On The Jack Daniels Stage