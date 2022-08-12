A grand and luxurious property in the Town of Mount Royal has hit the Montreal real estate market.

Located on a corner lot in the heart of the west side of TMR, this single-family, 15-room home is up for grabs for $16,500,000.

According to the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing, the exceptional property was completely renovated and extended in 2019 with “the most luxurious high-end materials and finishes.”

Agent Sebastien Kadian says the house is “spectacular” and is “extremely rare on the market. The attention to detail, the quality of materials, the design, and the location make it the ultimate luxury home in Montreal!”

The ground floor has a large entrance hall, plenty of walk-in closet space, and a magnificent suspended chandelier, with a custom-designed spiral staircase.

The living room has automatic sliding doors with panoramic views overlooking the garden and backyard.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is highlighted by the primary bedroom that has a walk-in closet, TV/lounge area, ensuite bathroom, and his and her sinks.

Outside, the corner property has nearly 14,000 sq ft of space, stone cladding around the house, a spacious two-car garage, a heated driveway, and a salt-water pool with an integrated jacuzzi.

The basement has a large playroom, spare bedroom, two full bathrooms, a gym, a full kitchen, and a massive wine cellar.

Take a look around the house for sale, located at 307 Avenue Carlyle, thanks to a bevy of pictures located below: