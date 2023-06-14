Montreal Grand Prix road closures will make driving a challenge this weekend

Montreal’s roads will be smooth and traffic-free this weekend… for the drivers on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, at least.

The rest of us, however, should anticipate multiple closures and congested areas throughout the island. According to a press release from the City of Montreal, traffic will increase substantially on Friday as F1 events, such as parties and street festivals, get underway.

Along with access to the Concorde Bridge being restricted to Grand Prix attendees, no cars will be authorized on Macdonald Road linking the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to the Concorde Bridge. Due to the partial closure of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel, the bridges connecting Montreal to the South Shore will be under heavy strain.

The city’s official statement also recommends people work from home and/or take public transportation if possible throughout the three days of racing.

As with many major events, the Société de Transport de Montréal (STM) will increase the frequency of metros, and additional staff will be present in the most affected stations to assist passengers and facilitate travel.

Driving to the race is also not a wise idea since the parking spaces available on Île Sainte-Hélène are very limited and can only accommodate about 2% of the customers expected during Grand Prix weekend.

Between 90,000 and 120,000 people per day are expected on the Grand Prix site.