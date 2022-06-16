Marketed as Montreal’s “most exclusive residential real estate project,” an upscale $12,103,320 penthouse condo has hit the market.

The high-end penthouse will be move-in ready as of December 2022, offering 25 units of 360-degree panoramic views of the island from the 30th and 38th floors of the 1111 Atwater.

Developers of the project say the 1111 Atwater has “become the benchmark for high-end penthouses for sale in Montreal, offering the “peace of mind, security, and unobstructed views” of the metro area.

The 1111 Atwater website says the condos are “perfectly sited between the mountain, the river, and steps to Westmount’s finest.” The building is walkable to the iconic Golden Square Mile, renowned museums, art galleries, high-end shopping, and fine dining.

Real estate firm Engel & Völkers says the 1111 Atwater offers “unprecedented views” and that the penthouse units can be customized to suit your needs and lifestyle.

The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom units are part of a crafted building that also has a reception hall, workout space, lounge, pool, terrace, conference room, and guest loft, “all to the very highest of standards of refined living,” says the agent Patrice Groleau.

Impressively realistic renderings of the 5,373 sq ft condos (aptly located at 1111 avenue Atwater) can be found below.

Don’t forget to invite us to the housewarming party…