February is the most romantic time of the year, and that should include showing yourself a little love, too. Luckily, Montreal is packed with restaurants that make for the perfect place to treat yourself, especially ones to help get you through the last leg of winter.

So, whether you go with your besties, your significant other or just go by yourself, check out these Montreal restaurants this month February, and show yourself some love.

Everyone in the city has heard of Bota Bota, the floating spa in the Old Port. But did you know it has a stunning restaurant that anyone can visit (not just spa guests)? La Traversée is as serene and sophisticated as you’d expect. With an exquisite menu and incredible views of the water, it’s the perfect way to relax and eat your troubles away.

Address: Entrance at rue McGill and rue de la Commune O.

Phone: (514) 284-0333

Bazart opened in summer 2021 at the historic New City Gas building, bringing vibes of Mykonos and Tulum to Montreal. It’s become so popular that the concept is continuing throughout the year, transporting you with a full, sensorial experience from the second you arrive. On the menu, you’ll find a collection of Mediterranean dishes, including mezzes that are perfect for sharing and for something a little more decadent, some stunning main dishes. The cocktail list is also something not to be missed.

Address: 950 rue Ottawa

Phone: (438) 940-2560

If you’re looking for more than just a meal, but a full-on culinary experience, head over to Tiradito. This Peruvian-Japanese fusion joint is designed in a way that your server is not only making food for you, but for the whole restaurant, so you get to see everybody in action. Menu highlights include ceviche, papa rellenda (a fried potato ball filled with beef) and yuca fries. They also make pisco sour, a classic Peruvian cocktail.

Address: 1076 rue de Bleury

Phone: (514) 866-6776

Wanna know a little secret? There’s the coolest speakeasy in Rosemont with an incredible wine and cocktail list. The bar is by reservation only and you need to have the changing password. Some of the city’s best DJ’s play and help add to the already amazing vibes.

Address: 806 boul. Rosemont

Phone: (438) 874-9542

Cafe Améa, known for its warm, open-concept space, opened in October and has just introduced its brunch menu, bringing their Middle Eastern flair. Menu items include brioche French toast with pistachio whipped ricotta and macerated strawberries, two eggs nestled in a homemade sesame Jerusalem bagel, croque mademoiselle, spicy shakshuka and lemon ricotta crespelle topped with blueberry jam.

Address: 1188 rue Sherbrooke O.

Phone: (514) 906-0050