Popular Montreal sandwich shop announces Time Out Market location

On Tuesday, Time Out Market Montreal announced the newest edition to their concession collection. Opening February 28, Bossa will bring its decadent sandwiches and Italian delights to the downtown dining hall.

Since opening their flagship Verdun location in 2018, the family-run sandwicheria has quickly risen to the top of the city’s panini rankings. After word spread about their Philly-style hoagies, long lines around the corner of Wellington and Rielle became a common sight.

Now the mother-son duo of Teresa Vescio and Daniel Lo Manto are bringing signature Bossa classics like the porchetta sandwich, as well as some tasty new creations to Time Out.

The Classico Sandwich, made with DOP mortadella with pistachio, homemade burrata, thinly sliced lemons, arugula and high-quality Sicilian olive oil, is one of multiple menu items exclusive to their Market location.

“Since birth, food has been an integral part of my life. I grew up making sauces from scratch with my nonno and mother, starting with a homemade secret tomato sauce which you can now find in our sandwiches,” said Lo Manto, Bossa’s co-owner and chef in a press release.

“Bossa has truly been a dream that has been cooking for years and that has become a reality through the support of my family and dedicated team which includes General Manager, Luca De Napoli, and Executive Chef, Fabio Sperduti. We are beyond excited for this next chapter and to bring Bossa to Time Out Market Montreal.”

