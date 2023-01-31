6 Montreal restaurants you need to check out in February

February is all about love and Montreal has a whole list of new spots to help you fall in love with the Montreal restaurant scene all over again. Plus everyone’s favourite food festival is BACK!

From nightclubs to fast food, here are all of the new restaurants in Montreal to check out in February.

What: The greatest thing to come out of Quebec (and let’s face it — Canada) is easily poutine and this annual festival celebrates all of its cheesy, sauce-y (in a French accent, of course), potato-ey goodness. This year’s festival marks its eleventh edition with restaurants all over the city boasting their creativity on this classic dish.

Where: Here’s a list of every participating restaurant.

When: February 1 to 14

What: From the team behind Westmount’s new favourite spot, Guilt & Ivy, comes Heiress, a new dinner lounge with a Modern American menu that has a French bistro twist. The room itself is dripping in crystal chandeliers, black-and-white imagery, and bottles of champagne. At night the tables will turn into bottle service, with some of Montreal’s favourite DJs in an intimate setting until very late. Set to open in February, this one is definitely worth waiting for.

Where: To be announced

What: Montreal’s first-ever Moroccan tapas restaurant is here with Zïna, which blends the colours and bold flavours of North African cuisine with the traditions and sophistication of French cuisine. The space is decorated with artisans from Morrocan and Quebecois creators, and a terrasse is set to open for the summer.

Where: 1045 Côte du Beaver Hall

Phone Number: (514) 776-5012

What: Fans of Billy K’s Burger will be excited to hear about the fast food joint’s third location opening right across the street from UQAM. Known for its steamies, homemade burgers, and fresh cut fries, Billy K is the go-to spot for all things comfort food. The new location will also offer a student discount, making breaks between classes way tastier.

Where: 271 rue Ste. Catherine E

What: Old Montreal’s favourite spot for late-night fun, 212, is reopening after being closed for the month of January. Back with an all-new club concept, 212 offers the only late-night bites menu in the city, available until 3 am. With the same sleek, sophisticated, and sexy vibe (have you seen its super cool mirrored ceiling mural?!), 212 proves that not even the coldest of winter can stop Montreal from enjoying the nightlife.

Where: 212 rue Notre-Dame O.

Phone Number: (514) 312-0212

Sushi Crescent

What: Sushi fans will be happy to know there’s a new all-you-can-eat sushi spot downtown to satisfy your cravings. With cool decor complete with lights, beaded curtains, and an impressive menu of 168 items, Sushi Crescent is sure to be your new go-to spot for all things Japanese and fusion.

Where: 1437 rue Crescent

Phone Number: (514) 289-3223