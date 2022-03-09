City of Montreal to transform Peel Street with over $100 million makeover

Peel Street in downtown Montreal is getting a fancy new $108 million makeover.

On Tuesday, the City of Montreal announced the popular downtown street, between Rene-Levesque and Sherbrooke, will be “transformed for the 21st century,” as part of a French press release.

The project will involve reconstructing underground infrastructure, widening the sidewalks, creating a new protected bike path, planting dozens of trees, and installing new outdoor furniture along the street.

The new bike path will be part of the city’s 184-kilometre path and will continue Peel Street to other cycling arteries.

Once the makeover is complete, Peel will have one-way traffic heading north, allowing for more cyclists and larger terraces for merchants. The plan also includes spaces for deliveries, short-term parking, and a drop-off point for tourist buses.

La rue Peel sera enfin digne du 21e siècle : une rue qui répond aux besoins de tous les usagers et qui favorise la mobilité active. Les aménagements de cette rue contribueront à faire de notre centre-ville le + beau et le + vert! Découvrez-les : https://t.co/WeAPxnVQjQ #polmtl pic.twitter.com/G1wK5rDLpo — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 9, 2022

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says the new Peel project is in line with the city’s vision of making downtown the “most beautiful and greenest in North America.” She says the $108 million investment in the “economic heart” of Montreal will create a “unique atmosphere, to the delight of workers, residents, and tourists. We consulted the population and the merchants, we took note of their needs and I am proud of the result at which we arrived.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and is expected to last until 2025.