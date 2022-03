City of Montreal to transform Peel Street with over $100 million makeover

Peel Street in downtown Montreal is getting a fancy new $108 million makeover.

On Tuesday, the City of Montreal announced the popular downtown street, between Rene-Levesque and Sherbrooke, will be “transformed for the 21st century,” as part of a French press release.

The project will involve reconstructing underground infrastructure, widening the sidewalks, creating a new protected bike path, planting dozens of trees, and installing new outdoor furniture along the street.

The new bike path will be part of the city’s 184-kilometre path and will continue Peel Street to other cycling arteries.

Once the makeover is complete, Peel will have one-way traffic heading north, allowing for more cyclists and larger terraces for merchants. The plan also includes spaces for deliveries, short-term parking, and a drop-off point for tourist buses.

La rue Peel sera enfin digne du 21e siècle : une rue qui répond aux besoins de tous les usagers et qui favorise la mobilité active. Les aménagements de cette rue contribueront à faire de notre centre-ville le + beau et le + vert!

Montreal Mayor ValĂ©rie Plante says the new Peel project is in line with the city’s vision of making downtown the “most beautiful and greenest in North America.” She says the $108 million investment in the “economic heart” of Montreal will create a “unique atmosphere, to the delight of workers, residents, and tourists. We consulted the population and the merchants, we took note of their needs and I am proud of the result at which we arrived.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and is expected to last until 2025.