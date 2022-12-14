Architecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

What downtown Montreal's new REM station will look like (RENDERINGS)

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
Dec 14 2022, 3:56 pm
REM.info

Montreal is going through a massive transit expansion in its regional rail network courtesy of the REM (Réseau express métropolitain).

After a lengthy period of stagnation, Montreal is doubling its public transit network.

The REM is a 67-kilometre rail line that will become Quebec’s largest public transit network since the 1960s metro line.

The $6-billion light-rail network will be fully automated, electric, and driverless, offering the public a 21st-century evolution that will provide access to 27 stations across the Montreal metro area, offering trains 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

The REM will link downtown to the South Shore, the West Island, Montreal-Nord, and Trudeau Airport.

Once completed, it will be the fourth largest automated transportation system in the world, according to REM — after Singapore (82 km), Dubai (80 km), and Vancouver (68 km).

The interior will offer modern and sleek designs of wood, glass, and greenery.

Stations will have free Wi-Fi, elevators, AC, ventilation, and heated stations.

As a teaser, here are renderings of what the McGill REM station will look like.

Located in the heart of downtown, McGill will connect to the green metro line. It will welcome 25,000 people every day, making it the network’s second-busiest station after Central Station.

McGill station is located under McGill College Avenue, between De Maisonneuve Boulevard West and Saint-Catherine Street West. It will be accessible via Montréal Eaton Centre, Place Montréal Trust, and the green line’s McGill metro station.

REM.info

REM.info

REM.info

REM.info

REM.info

REM.info

REM.info

Construction of the McGill station began in the fall of 2018. At a depth of 10 metres, the station will offer train frequency every 2.5 minutes (during peak hours) and every five during off-peak times.

Here’s a quick glance at the station’s services and travel times:

Services

  • Universal accessibility to the station’s platforms via elevators
  • Bicycle access: On De Maisonneuve Boulevard West
  • Metro: Connection to the green line
  • Buses: Stops on nearby streets
  • Paratransit drop-off area on the street based on current service

Travel times

  • Brossard: 18 minutes
  • Central Station: 1 minute
  • Édouard-Montpetit: 3 minutes
  • Bois-Franc: 14 minutes
  • Airport: 25 minutes
  • Anse-à-l’Orme: 33 minutes
  • Deux-Montagnes: 33 minutes

The year 2022 marked the completion of a series of major milestones for the REM, and it will open to the public in phases, the first of which (South Shore to Central Station) is expected for the spring of 2023.

The REM is expected to be fully operational across the entire network by 2025.

REM.info

