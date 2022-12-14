What downtown Montreal's new REM station will look like (RENDERINGS)

Montreal is going through a massive transit expansion in its regional rail network courtesy of the REM (Réseau express métropolitain).

After a lengthy period of stagnation, Montreal is doubling its public transit network.

The REM is a 67-kilometre rail line that will become Quebec’s largest public transit network since the 1960s metro line.

The $6-billion light-rail network will be fully automated, electric, and driverless, offering the public a 21st-century evolution that will provide access to 27 stations across the Montreal metro area, offering trains 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

The REM will link downtown to the South Shore, the West Island, Montreal-Nord, and Trudeau Airport.

Once completed, it will be the fourth largest automated transportation system in the world, according to REM — after Singapore (82 km), Dubai (80 km), and Vancouver (68 km).

The interior will offer modern and sleek designs of wood, glass, and greenery.

Stations will have free Wi-Fi, elevators, AC, ventilation, and heated stations.

As a teaser, here are renderings of what the McGill REM station will look like.

Located in the heart of downtown, McGill will connect to the green metro line. It will welcome 25,000 people every day, making it the network’s second-busiest station after Central Station.

McGill station is located under McGill College Avenue, between De Maisonneuve Boulevard West and Saint-Catherine Street West. It will be accessible via Montréal Eaton Centre, Place Montréal Trust, and the green line’s McGill metro station.