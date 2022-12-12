How Ste. Catherine Street will look after three-phase renovations are complete (RENDERINGS)

Ste. Catherine Street is currently undergoing a three-phase restructuring that will offer a new experience in downtown Montreal.

The project, which began in 2018, is set to embark on Phase 2 in 2023 before its final phase in 2025.

The transformation of Ste. Catherine Street West is set to create “a destination and experience that goes beyond a commercial street,” says Projet Montréal.

Priority in design is being given to pedestrians, which according to the City of Montreal, make up 70% of the current traffic on St. Catherine street.

The undertaking will be more than just upgrading the 100-year-old infrastructures, it will transform the downtown artery to “adapt to the 21st century.

The work will extend over 2.2 km from Atwater Avenue to just past the Quartier des spectacles.

The major urban revitalization project will widen the sidewalks, decrease vehicular traffic to only one lane and eliminate street parking.

Open spaces will be built along the 2.2 km stretch, giving pedestrian priority and turning several areas into public squares.

A big proponent of the Ste. Catherine Street facelift is turning into a “smart street.” The artery will have free Wi-Fi, intelligent LED lighting that’s energy efficient, an “innovative smart parking” application, implanted greenery, and streetside all-season furniture.

Renderings, courtesy of Quebec-based engineering company SNC-Lavalin, are attached below.

Between the REM and Royalmount, Montreal is on track to get a big-time facelift.

The Ste. Catherine Street project is expected to be finished by spring 2025.