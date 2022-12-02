Reddit debates which Montreal metro station is most beautiful (PHOTOS)

One simple question has sparked a large response from Montreal’s Reddit community.

On Thursday, one user, who claims to be a newcomer to the city, remarked on the “uniqueness” of the different stations within the STM’s Metro network. They followed the statement by asking locals which station had the nicest architecture.

Since then, “What is the most beautiful metro station in Montreal architecturally?” has garnered dozens of replies. Answers were based on areas people frequent, how stations look and feel in comparison to others, and obviously, personal bias.

Here were some of the most commonly named stations in the thread.

Snowdon

Multiple users remarked on this transfer station’s British feel and interesting ambiance.

“I like Snowdon for a couple reasons. I like how the platforms feel a bit like a London street, and the chandeliers above the escalators are very impressive,” wrote Quietloud.

Angrignon

Angrignon’s orange tube-like structure was a favourite among some. One key factor to its positive reputation is the amount of natural light that pours into both the upper and lower levels. In fact, it is the only station in the city where the platform is not entirely underground.

The “colour pattern” and iconic polka dot floor at this busy transfer station were just some of the reasons people cited it as their favourite.

Préfontaine

Préfontaine got its fair share of love for its tall, open ceilings and welcoming atmosphere. So much so that one user by the name of JMoon33 said they would go out of their way and walk to it “instead of Joliette even if it was further just because it was a much more pleasant station.”

Monk

The large statues at Monk seemed to be a hit with STM users.

According to the STM, the sculptures, which can be found below the station’s light shaft, “pay homage to the thousands of men and women who worked to build the Montreal métro.”

Lucien L’Allier

The “sheer scale” and depth (26,5 metres) of Lucien L’Allier came up more than once in the thread.

A user by the name of pattyG80 noted that it feels like “entering Moria from Lord of the rings.”

The station also scored some points for its convenient direct connection to the Bell Centre.

Click here to read the entire Reddit thread and be sure to tell us about your favourite metro station in the comments section.