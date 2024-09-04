6 Canadiens players who could compete at the 2026 Olympics

With the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics on the horizon, hockey fans are eagerly anticipating the return of best-on-best international action with NHL players participating for the first time in over a decade.

For the Montreal Canadiens, a handful of players have the potential to represent their countries on the world stage.

Here’s a look at six Habs who could find themselves competing for Olympic gold in Northern Italy when the Winter Games come along.

Nick Suzuki (Canada)

Canada’s roster for the 2026 Olympics will be stacked with talent, making it a challenge for any player to stand out. However, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki could make a strong case for a spot, particularly as a bottom-six forward.

Known for his exceptional two-way play, hockey IQ, and leadership qualities, the Canadiens captain has proven himself a valuable asset to any team he’s played for.

On the offensive side of things, his production is steadily rising as he moves towards becoming a point-per-game player.

If/when he gets there, he’ll be up for serious consideration from Canada.

Cole Caufield (USA)

Cole Caufield and Team USA have always been a match made in heaven.

Caufield has represented the United States in numerous international tournaments over the years, collecting a gold medal at the U17 WHC, a silver and bronze medal at the 2018 U18 WJC and 2019 U18 WJC, respectively, and a gold medal at the 2021 World Juniors.

He also holds the USA Hockey National Team Development Program record for career goals, tallying 126 throughout his two seasons with the program.

With that said, the Americans are brimming with elite NHL talent going into 2026, with the likes of Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, and Jason Robertson expected to occupy the top six.

Caufield, who has yet to score 30 goals, will need to take a big step to be deserving of a spot.

Patrik Laine (Finland)

Upon being traded to Montreal, Finnish sniper Patrik Laine has been given a fresh start, and he’s eager to prove himself once again on the international stage.

Laine has always been a game-changer with his lethal shot and offensive instincts. He was a standout performer at the 2016 World Junior Championship, where he led Finland to gold, and has continued to be a crucial part of Finland’s national team in various tournaments.

If the 6-foot-5 sniper can regain his scoring touch and confidence in Montreal, he could be one of Finland’s most dangerous weapons at the upcoming Games.

Juraj Slafkovsky (Slovakia)

Juraj Slafkovsky is the only member of the current Canadiens roster to have won gold at an Olympics.

Leading Slovakia to the top of the podium at the 2022 Games in Beijing, the young winger showcased his exceptional talent on the international stage, ultimately helping the Canadiens decide to use their first overall draft pick on him.

While he didn’t play in this summer’s qualifying tournament, Slafkovsky is almost guaranteed a top-six spot with Slovakia, especially if he banks another career year in the show.

Who knows? He might even find himself wearing a letter on his jersey.

Filip Mesar (Slovakia)

Filip Mesar may not have an NHL game under his belt yet, but he could be Olympic-bound.

The forward, who was drafted 26th overall by Montreal in 2022, is coming off a big CHL season that saw him net 52 points over 45 games.

On the international side, Mesar was a top performer for Slovakia at the most recent World Juniors, netting two goals and nine points in just five games at the tournament.

Expected to join the Laval Rocket this fall, the next year is crucial for the 5-foot-10 winger’s development. But given Slovakia’s lack of NHL depth, it’s probably already safe to say he’ll earn a spot.

Samuel Montembeault (Canada)

When thinking of Canada’s best netminders, most people don’t imagine Samuel Montembeault.

Fair enough. But given his recent ascension and the nation’s lack of superstar talent in the crease, he might be a contender for the 2026 Olympics.

Along with a respectable .903 SV% this past season, Montembeault also boasts some international experience, representing Canada at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, where he played a key role as the starter and earned a gold medal.

His growing confidence and ability to perform under pressure could make him a strong candidate as a backup for Team Canada at the next Olympics.