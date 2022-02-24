Quebec's reports over 1,600 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday

There are currently 1,604 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec, a decrease of 68 compared to Wednesday. Patients in intensive care have decreased by six in the past day, totalling 96.

After reporting its lowest COVID-19 daily case count of 2022 on Monday, Quebec has reported 1,517 new cases on Thursday.

According to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux, total cases have reached 917,279 since March 2020.

Public health has added 28 additional virus-related deaths, now totalling 13,931 across the province.

Since December 2020, over 18 million vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On Wednesday, the CNESST confirmed that as of February 28, masking would not be mandatory in work settings if distancing is maintained or physical barriers are in place.

Meanwhile, other restrictions continue to be lifted in Quebec. Dr. Luc Boileau, the interim director of public health, officially announced that as of March 7, elementary and high school students would no longer have to wear masks while seated in class.

As of March 14, the vaccine passport will be removed from all sites, including restaurants and long-term care homes.