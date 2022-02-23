No longer "necessary": Quebec officially removes masks from classrooms

Kids in school won’t have to mask up for much longer.

Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec’s interim director of public health, provided an update on the province’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference in Montreal.

After providing a brief overview of the Omicron wave, which was “stronger than anticipated,” Boileau officially announced that as of March 7, elementary and high school students would no longer have to wear masks while seated in class.

“We no longer think it’s necessary,” said Boileau who calls the move a “calculated risk.”

Boileau cited new statistics and modelling from Quebec public health that indicate that “35% to 40% of children” have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last few months.

Although children will still be required to wear face coverings in other indoor spaces around school, Boileau says removing masks in the classroom will help children with “socialization and learning.”

Despite the loosening of some measures, Boileau insists that people should keep wearing masks as recommended.

“The wave is not over.”