Masks no longer required in Quebec workplaces

As various COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen across the province, the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) confirmed on Wednesday morning that masks in Quebec workplaces would no longer be required under certain circumstances.

As of February 28, masking will not be mandatory in work settings if distancing is maintained or physical barriers are in place.

According to the safety board, office employees will wear masks when they walk through high-traffic areas such as hallways and elevators.

According to sources at Le Journal de Quebec, as of March 7, masks will no longer be required in class for elementary and high school students across several regions in the province — including Montreal.