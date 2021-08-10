More details surrounding Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport will be announced on Tuesday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a news conference at 1 pm on Tuesday to announce details about the initiative, which would be the first of its kind in Canada.

Last week, Dubé and Premier François Legault announced Quebec will go ahead with the vaccine passport, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Earlier this summer, health officials said they would consider implementing a vaccine passport if case numbers increased.

Legault, Dubé, and public leaders said Quebec’s recent rising COVID-19 case count is “worrying.” The health minister previously said the province’s vaccination passport would “not be used for access to services. Only for non-essential things.”