Quebec reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for fifth consecutive day

Quebec has added more than 200 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial total for the fifth straight day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 250 new coronavirus cases to the tally over the past 24 hours and 759 cases since the government’s latest COVID-19 update.

In June, the government announced it would no longer be reporting live numbers on weekends or holidays.

Since Friday, public health has added one virus-related death to the provincial total.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two for a total of 55 across the province since Friday, and patients in intensive care have decreased by one, totalling 14 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 29,657 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,493,301 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,242 deaths, 379,439 confirmed cases, 3,928,031 negative cases, and 366,340 COVID-19 recoveries.

Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said he would “go ahead with a vaccine passport in Quebec” amid an uptick in provincial cases.

Legault says the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services, and “certain privileges” will be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He said more details would be announced “in the coming days.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,669, along with 1,438,743 total cases.