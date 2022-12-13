Parts of Quebec could get walloped with up to 40 cm of snow today

Parts of Quebec can expect heavy snowfall and high winds on Tuesday.

Several regions are under Environment Canada “winter storm” warnings, calling for total snowfall amounts in the 20 to 40 cm range.

“Snowfall amounts could reach up to 50 centimetres locally over higher grounds,” says the weather agency.

For various regions across the province, snow is forecast to intensify near midday and conditions could “quickly deteriorate late this afternoon.”

Tuesday evening will see “rapidly accumulating snowfall and high winds” gusting to nearly 100 km/h until late in the night.

The agency urges citizens in affected areas to “consider postponing non-essential travel” until conditions improve — likely by Wednesday morning. “Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

The alerts — issued at just after 5:30 am Tuesday morning — are in effect for the following Quebec areas: