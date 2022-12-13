NewsWeather

Parts of Quebec could get walloped with up to 40 cm of snow today

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Dec 13 2022, 2:44 pm
Graham Hughes/Shutterstock

Parts of Quebec can expect heavy snowfall and high winds on Tuesday.

Several regions are under Environment Canada “winter storm” warnings, calling for total snowfall amounts in the 20 to 40 cm range.

“Snowfall amounts could reach up to 50 centimetres locally over higher grounds,” says the weather agency.

For various regions across the province, snow is forecast to intensify near midday and conditions could “quickly deteriorate late this afternoon.”

Tuesday evening will see “rapidly accumulating snowfall and high winds” gusting to nearly 100 km/h until late in the night.

The agency urges citizens in affected areas to “consider postponing non-essential travel” until conditions improve — likely by Wednesday morning. “Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

The alerts — issued at just after 5:30 am Tuesday morning — are in effect for the following Quebec areas:

  • Grande-Vallée area
  • Sainte-Anne-des-Monts area
  • Matane
  • Grande-Rivière – Cascapédia area
  • Mont-Albert area
  • Murdochville area
  • Forillon National Park – Gaspé area
  • Percé area
  • Îles-de-la-Madeleine

At the end of November, The Weather Network released its early winter weather forecast for the province, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most of Quebec.

Specifically, the weather agency dives into what meteorologists are forecasting from December to February, and it seems like we’re in for plenty of cold and snow.

The Weather Network says a “strong start” to the winter season is anticipated, with “colder-than-normal temperatures” in the cards across “most of” Quebec.

The agency credits the sudden switch of winter weather patterns to La Niña for the third year in a row.

“This is just the fourth time on record we’ve seen a La Niña event persist for three consecutive years,” says the agency. “In addition, a piece of the polar vortex is expected to be located over northern Canada, providing an abundant source for Arctic air that should frequently plunge south and spread across much of the country during December.”

Take note the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice. Specifically, the new season comes into effect on Wednesday, December 21.

Environment Canada urges citizens to monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.

