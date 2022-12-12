Hey Montreal, it seems like that typical December weather is set to hit.

While a snowy winter has been off to a relatively slow start across Quebec, it seems like Montreal might be in for up to 20 cm of snowfall by the end of this week.

Although mild and sunny temperatures are expected earlier in the week, The Weather Network predicts three days of snow will cap off the second full week of December.

Temperatures are expected to feel like between -34° C and -1° C on Friday and Saturday, respectfully, before a weekend wallop could bring more than 20 cm of powder.

As of now, over 10 centimetres of snow is expected for Friday, which will set the stage for the weekend’s weather. The lack of sunshine will continue into Saturday and so will the snow, with five to 10 more centimetres expected.

There are already special weather statements in effect for northern parts of Quebec, specifically in the following areas:

Forillon National Park – Gaspé – Percé

Gaspésie National Park – Murdochville

Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Matane

New Carlisle – Chandler

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts – Grande-Vallée

The Weather Network says a “powerful storm is developing across the northern United States” to start the week and that it has the potential to “grow into a behemoth, stretching more than 3,000 km long at its peak.”

The agency says it will be watching the progress of the storm late this week for potential impacts across the Great Lakes region and the rest of Eastern Canada. “Continue to check The Weather Network for updates as we closely monitor this system.”

At the of November, the agency released its early winter weather forecast for the province, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most of Quebec.

Specifically, the weather agency dives into what meteorologists are forecasting from December to February, and it seems like we’re in for plenty of cold and snow.

The Weather Network says a “strong start” to the winter season is anticipated, with “colder-than-normal temperatures” in the cards across “most of” Quebec.

The agency credits the sudden switch of winter weather patterns to La Niña for the third year in a row.

“This is just the fourth time on record we’ve seen a La Niña event persist for three consecutive years,” says the agency. “In addition, a piece of the polar vortex is expected to be located over northern Canada, providing an abundant source for Arctic air that should frequently plunge south and spread across much of the country during December.”

Take note the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice. Specifically, the new season comes into effect on Wednesday, December 21.