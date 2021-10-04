Quebec reports more than 400 new COVID-19 cases over past day

More than 400 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 case total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 402 new coronavirus cases across the province since yesterday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec during the pandemic has risen to 412,364.

Public health also reports six additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have decreased by two since yesterday and now total 290. Patients in intensive care have remained stable throughout Quebec at 88.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,026 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,947,692 since December 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,389 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 395,709 recoveries since March 2020.

In September, the Quebec government tabled a bill to ban anti-vaccine protests that would take place close to hospitals, schools, daycares, and COVID-19 testing clinics.

Fines could range from $1,000 to $6,000 for protesters who defy the proposed bill.

Quebec also announced it will offer bonuses as high as $18,000 to nurses who increase to full-time work across the province’s public health system. The province is grappling with an “urgent shortage” of workers, says Premier François Legault, amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases, stress, and fear of the Delta variant.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,921, along with 1,629,142 total cases.