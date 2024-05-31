Quebec will get pro franchise in new big-money hockey league

Pro hockey is returning to Quebec — just not in the form of the Nordiques.

As revealed in reports a few weeks back, Major League Hockey (MLH), a new 16-team league that aims to capitalize on the concept of the NHL’s 3-on-3 overtime format, is coming to North America. And Quebec is getting a team.

Making the news official on Friday with the launch of their website, the MLH revealed a list of 14 North American franchise locations expected to be equipped with teams later this year.

Along with Quebec, the list includes three other Canadian markets. And funnily enough, Arizona, who just lost their NHL team via relocation to Utah is also included.

New York

Florida

Texas

Ontario

Quebec

Saskatchewan

British Columbia

California

Oklahoma

New England

Nebraska

Missouri

Arizona

Minnesota

The league also announced other elements of its format, revealing that teams will consist of 12 skaters and two goalies. Meanwhile, games will last 24 minutes, with an intermission at the halfway point.

While no names or arenas have been announced, it would be logical for Quebec’s franchise to play out of the Centre Vidéotron, the city’s 18,000-seat arena that was built in an effort to attract an NHL team.

With no trouble filling it for QMJHL games, a pro team would likely be welcomed with open arms.

Along with a unique twist on the traditional hockey format, MLH also has big money to attract high-end talent, with a $30 million salary cap per team and a $100,000 victory bonus for each winning team.

Each MLH team can sign three “world class” players, which can be free-agents with pro experience from North America, Europe or Russia. Franchises will then fill out the remainder of their rosters with players from the NCAA, Canadian U Sports, or major junior players in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

According to the league, which is expected to hit the ice in the fall, the MLH scouting staff has already completed the 2024 player draft, which will be released shortly.