Montreal getting new pro women's soccer team: report

A new pro women’s soccer league will hit fields across Canada in 2025, and Montreal appears to have secured a team.

As per a Tuesday article from Olivier Tremblay of Radio-Canada, Isabèle Chevalier and Jean-François Crevier have been revealed as the primary investors of a new Montreal club joining the Project 8 league for its inaugural season next spring.

Although Stade Saputo has hosted numerous Women’s National Team matches in recent years, Tremblay revealed that Montreal will not have a fixed home in 2025. The team will instead play on different fields around the island.

Meanwhile, the league’s social media pages have teased an official announcement scheduled for this afternoon.

Co-founded by former Canada women’s national soccer team player Diana Matheson, the league confirmed that six clubs had submitted applications to gain professional status last month.

So far, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax have all been revealed as founding clubs, as well as Montreal and another city, which will be announced in the coming weeks.