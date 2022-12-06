From skates to books: Quebec museum wants items that played a key role in shaping cultural diversity

Quebec’s Musée de la civilisation announced on Tuesday that it is seeking objects belonging to immigrants that reflect their early encounters in Quebec.

The personal objects will be the focus of a future permanent exhibition about the province’s cultural history. The museum has already set up a web page where immigrants and their second- and third-generation descendants can submit items to be featured.

According to the Musée de la civilisation, some examples of items, already on loan to the museum, that could be selected are things like microwave ovens, ice skates, musical instruments, and books.

Objects from those who became Quebecers in the past five decades are especially sought after as there is already a large array of older items. “With these objects, the Musée will be able to offer visitors from here and abroad a comprehensive picture of today’s Québec society,” says Stéphan La Roche, the museum’s CEO.

According to a press release, the upcoming permanent exhibit will focus on the crossroads between Quebecers, while taking “a fresh look not only at the historical events that shaped the evolution of Québec society, but also at the current issues it faces.”

With the exhibit set to open in 2024, people can submit an object by filling out a form on the Musée website until March 12, 2023.