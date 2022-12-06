Montreal's new ice polar bear exhibit will gradually melt to raise climate change awareness

As part of the 15th UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) in Montreal, a new art installation has been launched at the Quartier des spectacles.

From now until December 19, Espace pour la vie is presenting Polar Bear on Thin Ice, an artistic initiative aimed at raising awareness of the urgency of fighting climate change.

The polar bear’s ice coat will gradually melt to reveal a bronze skeleton underneath.

This sculpture was created by artist Mark Coreth and was donated by Équiterre, a Quebec non-profit that aims to build a social movement by encouraging citizens, organizations, and governments to make the proper ecological choices.

The Polar Bear on Thin Ice can be seen in front of 50 rue Ste-Catherine Street Ouest (Maison du développement durable) in the Quartier des spectacles for free.

That is until it melts…