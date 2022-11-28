Pillars of history: Here are the oldest churches in Montreal

Montreal has long carried the nickname “City of Churches.” With just about 650 of them sprinkled across the island, it’s clear where the moniker came from.

Given Montreal’s history, our most notable churches are more than just buildings or places of worship. They have shaped the city’s skyline, identity, and culture. And while our roads tend to deteriorate every decade or so, our changes have endured for centuries.

So, in case you were wondering, here are the eight oldest churches in Montreal that you can visit.

8. Church of the Gesù



The baroque-style Catholic church was established by the Jesuits in 1865. It has undergone numerous renovations throughout the years and was designated a cultural heritage site in 2012 in addition to a historic monument in 1975.

Address: 1200 Rue de Bleury

This Neo-Gothic downtown staple was constructed in 1859 after a fire devastated the former home of Montreal’s first Protestant congregation.

It was classified as a historical monument by the government of Quebec on May 12, 1988, and a National Historic Site of Canada in 1999.

Address: 635 Saint-Catherine Street W

Built in 1853, this church was the first project by famous architect Victor Bourgeau.

Today it hosts the Chapel of Hope, the only chapel in the world dedicated to victims of AIDS.

Address: 1201 de la Visitation Street

To meet the needs of the many Irish immigrants who came to Montreal as a result of the famine, St. Patrick’s Church was opened in March of 1847.

Pope John-Paul II elevated it to the rank of Minor Basilica in 1989 due to its historical significance as the mother church of the English-speaking Catholics of greater Montreal.

Address: 460 René-Lévesque Boulevard W

Despite being founded in the mid-18th century, construction of the current St Genevieve church was completed in 1844. The architectural style behind the Île-Bizzard church is a blend of Neo-classic, Colonial, and Spanish revival.

Address: 16037 Boul Gouin W

Since it was built in 1843, Montreal’s most iconic church has been home to countless important events.

With over 11 million visitors a year, the basilica is still one of the continent’s most popular monuments. In 1982, Pope John Paul II promoted it to the status of a minor basilica, and in 1989, it was designated as a National Historic Site of Canada.

Brimming with history, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys Historic Site and Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel was built all the way back in 1771.

Acting as both a church and museum, the site includes highlights like stained glass windows, the tomb of Marguerite Bourgeoys and towering views of the Old Port.

Address: 400 Rue Saint-Paul E

Not only is this the oldest Catholic church in the city but it is the oldest place of worship on the island. Built between 1749 and 1752, the Nouvelle France-era structure’s stunning towers each contain bells from London and Rome.

Address: 1847 Boul. Gouin E